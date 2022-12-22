Telangana Health Director clarifies statement on Jesus, says "will not insult any religion or belief"

Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Gadala Srinivasa Rao released a statement clarifying his comments during the Christmas celebrations of the charitable trust in Kothagudem town, which had created an uproar in the media.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rao had purportedly said it was due to the "blessings and kindness of Lord Jesus Christ" that the country could defeat COVID-19.

He said, "I appeal to the media to please not distort my comments. I am deeply disturbed that some media houses have cut a part of my speech and created a controversy. The video clip is being cut and played to show that I said COVID19 was defeated due to Jesus' blessings. It is unfortunate that this kind of misinformation is being spread."

"I strongly condemn this. It is unfortunate that some have distorted and falsely propagated my comments which initially said that we defeated COVID19 due to the unique initiative of K Chandrashekar Rao, better performance of the government, full cooperation of all the employees of the health department and because people of all religions prayed to their respective deities. I will not insult any religion or anyone's beliefs," he added.

"I see all religions in the same way. I believe that the essence of all religions is to be one. I appeal to all to watch the full YouTube video," he added.

At a Christmas function, organised by Dr G S R Charitable Trust which he had founded in September 2021, at Kothagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Rao purportedly said it was due to Lord Jesus Christ that India has progressed so much. "We could defeat COVID19 not because of our work, but due to the blessings and kindness of Lord Jesus Christ,'' he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

