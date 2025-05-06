Telangana Horror: Father Allegedly Kills Two Children, Dies by Suicide in Sangareddy

A man is accused of killing his two children and then killing himself in Malkapur village, which is located in the Sangareddy district of Telangana, under the jurisdiction of Kondapur police station. Three days ago, the incident is said to have occurred, but it wasn't until neighbours complained of a bad odour that it was emitting out from their place. Subhash, a lab worker, has been recognised by the police as the deceased. Inside their house, his children, Aradhya (9) and Ritwik (13), have been found dead.

A police official from Kondapur police station said that they got a call about a foul smell of the decomposing body coming from a room yesterday morning at around nine o'clock. When they arrived, they discovered that their father and two children had perished. Ritwik, age 13, and Aradhya, age 9, were the deceased man's children. He was identified as Subhash, a lab worker. The official said that in the police's opinion, the father killed his kids and then hanged himself, perhaps after a fight with his wife. They think the incident happened three days ago. The deceased bodies have been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination after they filed a case.

More investigation is being conducted to determine the precise course of events and the motivation behind the act, a police official said. Neighbours are grieving at the awful loss of young lives, and the case has sent shockwaves through the local community. The family quarrel is one of the many angles being thoroughly investigated, authorities have guaranteed. We're waiting on further details.