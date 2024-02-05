Telangana hostel employees booked after death of two girls

Hyderabad, Feb 5 Police in Telangana's Bhongir town on Monday booked six employees of the SC Welfare Hostel in connection with the death of two Class 10 students there.

Police registered a case on a complaint from the families of the girls.

Hostel warden Shailaja, Physical Education Teacher Prathibha, auto driver Anjaneyulu, cooks Sujatha and Sulochana, and hostel tuition teacher Bhuwaneshwari have been booked at Bhongir Town police station registered the case under section 174 of CrPC.

Kodi Bhavya, 14, and Gade Vaishnavi,15, both Class 10 students, were found hanging from separate ceiling fans in the same room of the hostel on Sunday morning.

Other students alerted the hostel staff, who shifted them to the Bhongir area hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The two girls belong to Narsampet in Warangal district and their parents were residing in Hyderabad.

The girls, both students of a government school near the hostel, took the extreme step after a teacher reprimanded them for allegedly misbehaving with some female junior students.

A purported suicide note was also recovered from the hostel room.

Both the students, who were close friends, wrote that they were falsely blamed for an altercation.

"We are being framed for something we did not do. We are unable to cope with it and so we are dying," they wrote in Telugu. They also requested their families to perform their funeral together.

The girls signed the letter but the parents of the girls claimed that the handwriting did not match either of them and blamed the hostel warden and other employees for their death.

The police said the investigations were on. The autopsy report is likely to throw light on the cause of the death as the families of the girls have alleged that there were injury marks on their bodies.

Police have sent the suicide letter to a forensic lab in Hyderabad to check whether the handwriting matched with that of the girls.

Relatives of the girls and some Dalit and student organisations staged protests demanding action against those involved.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor