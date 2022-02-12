Telangana is developing faster than other state, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday inaugurated the new Collectorate Complex in Jangaon district and said that Telangana is developing much more than many other bigger states.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "I am happy to inaugurate the new Collectorate complex of Jangaon district. A collectorate is like a pious temple. Secretariats in some states have no such building complex like this."

"As we planned, we have stabilized the agriculture. Telangana state is developing much more than many other bigger states. Of the developed villages in the country, seven are in our state. In Telangana state, 2,601 Rythu vedikas are constructed," he said.

Talking about the poor condition of the district before the formation of the state, he said, "Seven years before what we were and now where we are. There were many doubts and apprehensions. People said that we will never achieve anything. We have achieved a wonderful Telangana. We are supplying uninterrupted and quality electricity even without a break for a second. We have developed Telangana as a corrupt-free one."

At one point in time, the Bacchannapet famine hit eight times. Youngsters in Bacchannapet have migrated for their livelihood. When I saw such a situation tears came to my eyes, he added.

"Jayashankar Sir used to feel pain whenever he saw this region. The Jangaon, which was suffered from deep famine, is now having bountiful crops," he stated.

He further stated, this is the result of employees' hard work. The Per capita income in AP is Rs 1.70 Lakh. Telangana's Per capita income will be Rs 2.70 Lakh. The maintenance of law and order in the state is excellent. There is no problem with regard to law and order or the basic infrastructure.

"Telangana is a rich state and a prosperous one too. We have no caste madness or religious madness and hence investors are favoring the state," he added.

"Many more wonders should take place in Telangana. Jangaon district is a wonderful corridor. I wish Jangaon should witness many more wonders," he concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

