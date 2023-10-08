Telangana launches IVF facility in government-run hospital

Hyderabad, Oct 8 In a first-of-its kind facility in a Telangana government-run hospital, an In-Vitro Fertility (IVF) centre was inaugurated at Gandhi Hospital here on Sunday.

The facility will offer IVF services free of cost for childless couples to conceive and realize the dream of becoming parents.

The services include all forms of investigations, treatment, hormonal therapy, and follow-ups.

The high-end IVF treatment available only in the private sector cost lakhs of rupees.

Home Minister Mehmood Ali inaugurated the centre, situated on the fifth floor of the recently opened Maternal and Child Health (MCH) facility. He said this facility would not only serve the local population but also attract people from neighboring states.

This is one of the three such facilities sanctioned by the Telangana government with a total budget of Rs. 16.5 crore.

Initially scheduled for completion in 150 days (by December 9), the centre has come up in just 87 days.

Spanning an area of 4,300 square feet, the IVF center is divided into three zones: the Non-Sterile Zone, Semi-Sterile Zone, and Sterile Zone.

The other two centres are coming up at Petlaburj Maternity Hospital, also in Hyderabad and MGM Hospital in Warangal.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao termed the IVF centre at Gandhi Hospital a historic milestone. He posted on ‘X’ that "thanks to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, expensive IVF treatment is now accessible and affordable to people".

"Telangana continues to lead the way, setting an example that the entire nation can follow," he said.

Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr. Raja Rao stated that the IVF operation theater and the Embryology Laboratory are equipped with a 3400 CFM Air Handling Unit (AHU) and two 8.5-ton condensing units, ensuring a continuous supply of high-quality purified air. He said the IVF facility has experienced health care professionals who are highly trained in this kind of assistive reproduction technology.

