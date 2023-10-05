Telangana leader gets chairman’s post a day after joining BRS

Hyderabad, Oct 5 A day after a Congress leader defected to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao appointed him as the Chairman of Telangana State Most Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited.

Nandikanti Sridhar had joined the BRS on Wednesday. The Medchal-Malkajgiri District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidenthad resigned from the Congress after the party admitted Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao into the party fold.

Hanumanth Rao had quit the BRS and joined the Congress last week after Congress assured tickets both for him and his son in the forthcoming Assembly elections. The MLA was unhappy with BRS for ignoring his demand to give ticket to his son from the Medak constituency.

On Thursday, Chief Minister KCR also appointed chairpersons to two corporations, accommodating sitting MLAs who were denied tickets.

Former Deputy CM and sitting MLA from Station Ghanpur, Thatikonda Rajaiah, has been appointed as Chairman of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi in the Agriculture & Co-operation Department. He was unhappy after the party decided to field Kadiam Srihari, also a former Deputy CM, from Station Ghanpur.

KCR also appointed Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy as the Chairman of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Yadagiri Reddy was unhappy over the party’s plans to drop him and field P. Rajeshwar Reddy.

The BRS had on August 21 announced candidates for 115 out of the 119 Assembly seats in the state. Candidates for the four remaining seats, including Jangaon, are yet to be announced.

The Chief Minister also appointed Uppala Venkatesh as Vice-Chairman of Mission Bhagiratha Corporation, in the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Department. Venkatesh had joined BRS last month.

Telangana is scheduled to go to the polls later this year.

