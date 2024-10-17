Telangana: Lorry Carrying Endangered Crocodiles and Other Animals Overturns, Driver Charged

A lorry transporting eight endangered crocodiles and other animals from the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna to Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru overturned near the Mondigutta forest check post in Telangana's Nirmal district, police officials reported. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, was caused by the driver losing control of the vehicle.

The lorry, carrying eight crocodiles, two white elephants, two tigers, and other animals, crashed into cement pillars and veered off the road into the surrounding wilderness. The driver, identified as Abdul Mannan Mandal, 51, lost control on NH-44, causing the truck to overturn and suffer substantial damage.

According to the Nirmal district Superintendent of Police (SP), the incident took place at around 1:00 PM near the Mondigutta forest check post. The SP stated, "The driver was operating the lorry in a rash and negligent manner, leading to the collision with the cement pillars on the NH-44 road, resulting in the lorry overturning."

A case has been registered against the driver, Abdul Mannan Mandal, under Section 281 BNS of Mamada Police Station in Nirmal district. Mandal is a resident of Sankpur, Gopal Nagar, West Bengal. Despite the severity of the accident, all the animals onboard were safely rescued, and no harm was reported.