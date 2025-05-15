Telangana: Major Fire Erupts in Private Bus Near Medchal, No Casualties Reported

A private travel bus caught fire on Thursday morning while traveling through the Medchal police station limits in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district. According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 AM. A fire engine reached the scene promptly and successfully brought the flames under control. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

“There were no casualties reported in this fire, and the cause is suspected to be a short circuit,” a police official stated. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

In a separate incident earlier the same morning, a massive fire broke out at Sri Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) College of Commerce in Delhi’s Pitampura area. According to the Delhi Fire Service, 11 fire tenders were dispatched to the site to extinguish the flames. The fire, which started in the college library, was brought under control by around 9:40 AM.