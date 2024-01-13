Telangana: Man, Slashes Neighbor's Throat in Rs.200 Dispute

In an shocking incident a man in Korutla town Telengana, suffered serious injuries on Friday night after a neighbor attacked him with a blade following an argument over a loan request. As per the reports police identified the victim as Mohammad Ghouse and the accused as Shah Rukh, both daily wage laborers residing in Gangapet locality. Shah Rukh approached Ghouse seeking Rs. 200 for liquor. When Ghouse refused the request, an argument ensued that escalated into a physical altercation.

In a fit of rage, Shah Rukh reportedly drew a blade and attacked Ghouse, inflicting a severe wound on his throat. Alert locals intervened, separating the two and apprehending Shah Rukh. They then rushed Ghouse to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. The Korutla police have registered a case against Shah Rukh and are investigating the incident further. The extent of Ghouse's injuries and his expected recovery timeline are yet to be determined.