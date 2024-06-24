Telangana: Mason From Vikarabad Seeks Centre’s Help To Rescue Son Allegedly Kidnapped by Estranged Wife and Taken to Bangladesh (Watch Video)

A mason from Telangana's Vikarabad district is desperately seeking the Narendra Modi-led Central government's help to bring back his kidnapped son from Bangladesh. According to the 35-year-old, his son was forcefully taken away by his Bangladeshi estranged wife.

Magani Thirupataiah, a resident of Lingannapalli village in Vikarabad district, met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar on Saturday, June 22, pleading for help to bring his son back.

Thirupataiah's love story began in 2016 when he met a woman named Riya, who claimed to be a resident of West Bengal. She used to work in Mumbai's Mira Road area. She also claimed to have recently separated from her first husband and worked in the construction sector.

Both Thirupataiah and Riya fell in love and married and welcomed a baby boy at Srija Hospital in Gowildodoi, Hyderabad in the year 2017.

Magani Thirupataiah said, “We lived peacefully until a third person entered Riya’s life, causing disturbances. I was shocked to discover that Riya was actually a Bangladeshi national and a suspected illegal immigrant.”

After the revelation that Riya is a Bangladeshi citizen, the dispute between husband and wife began, and the couple separated. Thirupataiah returned to Telangana with his son. He enrolled his son at Mandal Parishad Primary School, Balapur (V&M), Rangareddy, in 2022. However, both remained in contact over the phone despite the separation.

“Following the Covid-19-induced lockdown, Riya informed me that she was returning to Bangladesh permanently and wished to see our son one last time. On humanitarian grounds, I travelled to Mumbai with our son to meet Riya. However, during the meeting, Riya’s relatives attacked me and forcefully took my son,” he added.

“I roamed the streets of Mumbai seeking help, but no one assisted me. The Mumbai police did not take my complaint seriously, so I returned home in sorrow and despair,” Thirupataiah recounted.

He later found out that Riya had reached Bangladesh with their son. Subsequently, Thirupataiah received a call from a man claiming to be Riya’s relative from Jessore district, Bangladesh. During a video call, Thirupataiah saw his son being tortured. The caller demanded money for the child’s safety. Thirupataiah sent money multiple times, but the extortion continued.

“I have been emotionally blackmailed and financially drained. Riya’s relatives promised to help repatriate my son, but they cheated me,” Thirupataiah said.

He has now appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to trace his son and facilitate his return to India. Thirupataiah, who has remarried and has another son, is determined to bring his firstborn back home. MoS, Home, Bandi Sanjay has assured Thirupataiah of his support and promised to take up the matter with the authorities concerned to expedite the process.