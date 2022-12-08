Telangana: Massive fire breaks out opposite BJP office
Published: December 8, 2022
A fire broke out in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Fire tenders have been pressed into service.
The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited.
