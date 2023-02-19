Telangana Minister KTR pays condolence on demise of BRS MLA G Sayyana

Minister of Industry & Commerce in Telangana and Siricilla MLA K.T.Rama Rao expressed his condolences on the demise of fellow party leader G.Sayanna.

Secunderabad cantonment MLA Sayanna, 72, who was undergoing treatment at the private hospital passed away earlier this afternoon.

Sharing his message of condolences KTR on his Twitter handle wrote, "My wholehearted condolences to the family and friends of BRS MLA Sri @SayannaMLA Garu on his sudden demise. He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well-being of the people of Secunderabad Cantonment. May his soul rest in peace."

In a press statement, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Varyulu Gangula Kamalkar said that the death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sayanna is sad. May his soul rest in peace and God bless their family members.

Sayanna who was the five-time MLA began his political career in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In 2015, he joined BRS.

( With inputs from ANI )

