Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari unhappy over portfolios

Hyderabad, July 7 Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari, who was inducted in the state Cabinet last month, on Monday expressed unhappiness over the portfolios allocated to him.

Srihari, who was sworn in as a minister along with two others on June 8, is handling Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Sports, and Youth Affairs.

He said he was allotted the departments that had been stalled for the last 10 years.

“The Animal Husbandry department is in a mess. What do I do with youth affairs? What do I do with sheep?” he asked while talking to reporters.

“I don’t know whether it’s my good luck or bad luck,” Srihari remarked. He referred to the alleged scams in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule.

Earlier, addressing a meeting at the inauguration of a sports school at Karimnagar, the minister made the comments in the presence of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Srihari voiced his unhappiness over the portfolios given to him.

He was sworn in as a Minister along with Vivek Venkataswamy and Adluri Lakshman on June 8. They were allocated portfolios on June 11 after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy returned from Delhi.

Srihari, who began his political career as a Youth Congress leader, has been associated with Congress for over three decades. In 2023, he was elected to the Assembly from Makthal Assembly constituency in Narayanpet district.

Meanwhile, Srihari played kabaddi with his Cabinet colleague Ponnam Prabhakar at an event held at Husnabad in Siddipet district.

During a visit to the mini stadium, the ministers surprised everyone by playing Kabaddi along with Telangana Sports Authority chairman Shiva Sena Reddy and Managing Director A. Sonibala Devi.

They joined the Kabaddi players to show their skills and shared some fun-filled moments.

Later, talking to media persons, the ministers said that the state government was taking all steps to encourage sportspersons across the state by developing the required infrastructure.

