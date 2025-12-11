Telangana: NBW issued against Minister Surekha in defamation case

Hyderabad, Dec 11 A city court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against Telangana’s Endowments and Forests Minister Konda Surekha in a defamation case filed by BRS working president K T Rama Rao for certain remarks made by the minister.

The Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise cases issued the Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against the minister after she failed to attend the hearing.

The court posted the matter for hearing on February 5, 2026.

Rama Rao filed the private complaint under Section 222, read with Section 223 of BNS, in October 2024 after Konda Surekha made certain remarks blaming him for the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

The court in August this year took cognisance of the criminal defamation complaint filed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)

The court had directed the police to register a criminal case against Konda Surekha.

After reviewing preliminary evidence submitted by the complainant, the court observed that there is prima facie material to proceed under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and corresponding procedural provisions under the BNS Sections 222, read with 223.

The minister had made the alleged defamatory statement on October 2 last year, K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), regarding the divorce between Nagarjuna's actor son, Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha.

Nagarjuna had also filed a defamation case against the minister, saying her remarks harmed the dignity and reputation of his family.

Last month, Nagarjuna withdrew the defamation case after the minister expressed regret over her statement.

The court dismissed the case as withdrawn after Nagarjuna filed a petition under Section 280 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and virtually informed that he was withdrawing the case.

This came after Surekha took to X to clarify that the statement she made was not intended to hurt Nagarjuna or his family member.

"I would wish to clarify that the statement I had made in relation to Nagarjuna Garu was not intended to hurt Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members," the Minister said.

"I regret any unintended impression given in my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same," she added.

Though KTR had issued a legal notice asking the minister to retract her statement and apologise, she said she was standing by her comments about the BRS leader.

Following this, KTR initiated defamation proceedings against the Minister.

