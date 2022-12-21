Telangana: Nine-year-old boy made to stand naked in sun for alleged theft

A nine-year-old boy was made to stand naked in the sun, had red chilli powder thrown at him and was beaten up by a shopkeeper for allegedly stealing from his shop in Habeeb Nagar police station limits.

An FIR was registered by the police.

The boy's mother told ANI, "My son went to Krishna's shop. He did not steal anything but just took a bottle of a cold drink. My son was just trying to move the bottle. The shopkeeper said my boy tried to steal it. My son was beaten and red chilli powder was thrown at him. He was taken to the terrace of the shopkeeper's house and made to stand naked in the sun. His hands and legs were tied with ropes. The shopkeeper made a video of the incident and circulated it with others. When I reached the spot, I saw my son standing naked on the terrace, his hands and legs bound. He was also beaten with pipes. I have registered a complaint."

In the purported video of the incident, the boy can be seen crying.

"The video shows the child being threatened, having red chilli powder thrown at him and being beaten up. The accused, who owns a kirana (small grocery shop) store said the child stole a cold drink. A complaint was received and an FIR was also filed," Saidababu, the station house officer of Habeeb Nagar police station said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor