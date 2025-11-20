Telangana: Nobel laureate, former RBI Guv in advisory council for ‘Vision 2047’

Hyderabad, Nov 20 The government of Telangana has constituted an advisory council comprising eminent personalities from diverse fields for ‘Telangana Rising: Vision 2047’.

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, former IAS officers Aruna Roy and Harsh Mandar, former Reserve Bank of India Governor (RBI) Governors D. Subbarao and Raghuram Rajan,

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and former chief economic advisor to the Government of India Arvind Subramanian are among the eminent personalities included in the advisory council.

Former president of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Pratham CEO Rukmini Banerji, UN High-Level Advisory Board Jayati Ghosh, Raman Magsaysay awardee Bezwada Wilson, economist and public policy expert Dr Santosh Mehrotra, expert in digital creativity and enterprise solutions Shantanu Narayen, noted economist Prof Himanshu, expert in climate policy, energy transitions and sustainable development Arunabha Ghosh and prominent Indian policy analyst and columnist Mohan Guruswamy are the other members of the advisory council.

The advisory council has been constituted to provide strategic direction, expert inputs and periodic review to ‘Telangana Rising: Vision 2047’.

The Planning Department on Thursday issued a Government Order in this regard.

It stated that the government of Telangana has embarked on a long-term development initiative titled ‘Telangana Rising: Vision 2047’. This vision outlines a transformative roadmap for the state over the next 25 years with the core objectives of achieving inclusive economic growth, sustainable development and equitable opportunity for all citizens.

According to the GO, the advisory will participate in periodic virtual consultations to review key thematic areas, including economic planning, sustainability, social empowerment, governance and innovation.

It will also recommend best practices and successful models from India and abroad, relevant to the state’s development goals. The advisory council will offer expert advice to ensure the vision remains actionable, inclusive and forward-looking, rooted in Telangana’s unique socio-economic context. It will also guide the design and rollout of policies targeting three key stakeholder groups – youth, women and farmers.

The advisory council will provide insights to help Telangana achieve its mid-point milestone of becoming a trillion-dollar economy, while ensuring a transition toward a net-zero, climate-resilient growth model.

It will also support the creation of empowered, transparent and citizen-centric institutions of governance.

