Telangana not to tolerate anarchic elements, says minister

Hyderabad, Feb 10 Telangana’s Minister for Industry and Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu has strongly condemned the attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest C. S. Rangarajan and made it clear that the government will not tolerate anarchic elements hijacking Hinduism to spread hate and terror.

Terming the attack on the chief priest and administrator of the temple as a heinous act, he said that the government would deal with such evil acts with an iron fist.

“Although the main accused is in police custody, this isn't just a crime -- it's an attack on our values and faith! Using "Rama Rajya" as a pretext for violence is an insult to Lord Ram's teachings. We won't tolerate anarchic elements hijacking Hinduism to spread hate and terror,” the minister posted on the social media platform X.

“To all devotees, citizens, police and political parties: let's stand united against these forces of darkness and hatred. The government will deal with such evil acts with an iron fist! Attacks on such selfless priests who protect Dharma and serve society are inhumane. We won't let fear and intimidation prevail. I assure you that police is on the job and soon Justice will be served,” the minister added.

Members of a group trying to establish their own version of ‘Ram Rajya’ manhandled Rangarajan at his residence adjacent to Chilkur Balaji Temple at Chilkur in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad on February 7.

The head priest lodged a complaint with Moinabad Police on Sunday. The police arrested Veera Raghava Reddy and were on the lookout for others.

According to the complaint filed by Rangarajan, about 20 persons barged into his house. The videos of the assault on the priest went viral on social media.

Chilkur Balaji Temple, popularly known as ‘Visa Balaji Temple’, is a well-known shrine at Chilkur in Moinabad mandal near Hyderabad. It is popular among devotees aspiring to go abroad for higher education and jobs.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao condemned the attack on Rangarajan on Monday. He along with other leaders called on the chief priest and expressed solidarity with him.

Meanwhile, Rangarajan thanked all devotees, well-wishers and all devout politicians across the political spectrum who expressed concern. “The police is doing their work as per law. Our focus is to complete the divine task,” he posted on X.

