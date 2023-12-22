Telangana offers 60-90% discount on traffic challans

Hyderabad, Dec 22 The new Congress government in Telangana on Friday announced heavy discount on pending traffic challans across the state.

People, who have pending challans against their vehicles, can clear them as a one-time settlement from December 26 to January 10.

The government has offered a 90 per cent discount in respect of push carts. The owners will have to pay only 10 percent of the challan amount while the remaining 90 per cent will be waived off.

The same discount is offered for RTC drivers.

For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, 80 percent of the challan amount is waived off. The discount in case of cars and other light motor vehicles and trucks and other heavy motor vehicles is 60 per cent.

The Congress, in its election manifesto, had promised to offer a discount on traffic challans to provide relief to vehicle owners.

People have been advised to visit Telangana traffic e-challan website, check pending challan against their vehicles and pay the discounted amount online. It is estimated that about two crore traffic challans are pending across the state.

Till March 31, 2022, a total of 2.4 crore challans were pending.

Last year, the then BRS government had offered a discount to enable vehicle owners to clear their challans. For two-wheelers, 75 per cent discount was offered while for the rest of the categories, 50 per cent challan amount was waived off. The traffic police had earned Rs 300 crore during the 45-day period. About 65 per cent of the challans were cleared.

