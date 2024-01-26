Telangana people put an end to dictatorial rule: Governor

Hyderabad, Jan 26 The Telangana society has put an end to the 10-year dictatorial government run against the constitutional spirit in the recently held elections and the people's government is reconstituting ruined Constitutional bodies and systems, said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday.

Addressing Republic Day celebrations, she said the people's mandate declared that arrogance and autocracy have no place in Telangana state.

She noted that the Constitution gave people enough powers to remove the rulers who run governments against the spirit of the Constitution through struggles and verdicts in the elections. “We achieved a separate Telangana state with the inspiration of the Constitution and the rights enshrined in it. The Constitution also provided the people with the opportunity to terminate the governments ruling against the constitutional spirit.”

She unfurled the national flag at the main official function which was attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Cabinet ministers and top officials.

The Governor mentioned that the new government is reconstructing constitutional bodies, systems, and values which were ruined in the last 10 years.

“The fruits of democracy, welfare, and development will reach out to people only when the government runs the administration in tune with the spirit of the constitution. Unilateral decisions and dictatorial approaches are against the principles of democracy. The newly elected people's government started functioning with full consciousness. The government is striving with the objective of delivering equal opportunities, rendering social justice, and granting freedom to all sections of people,” she said.

The Governor stated that immediately after assuming charge, the people's government initiated an action plan to fulfil the assurances given to people. Two of the six guarantees have already been implemented.

She pointed out that more than 11 crore women have already utilized the free travel facility in TSRTC buses under the Mahalaxmi Scheme, implemented as part of six guarantees. The government's main objective is to implement four other guarantees in 100 days and see the smiles on the faces of people. The government is introducing reforms and rectifying the derailed administrative systems.

Referring to precarious financial condition of the state due to the mismanagement of the previous government, Tamilisai Soundararajan stated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government is moving fast with grit and determination to make Telangana state to compete with the world and write a new chapter in the welfare and development sector.

She said the government has already received 1,25,84,383 applications under the Praja Palana programme conducted recently. Of them, 1,05,91,636 have been received seeking the benefits of five guarantees. People submitted 19,92,747 applications for other requisitions. The government is preparing an action plan to address the people's grievances by compiling the department wise data.

Stating that the previous government has completely neglected employment and livelihoods for youth, she said the new government is paying special attention to providing jobs to the youth. The process of reforming the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) is in progress. Job recruitment will be taken up by the government soon after the completion of the process.

“My appeal to the youth is not to raise doubts or suspicions about the government's sincerity in providing jobs,” she said.

The Governor also revealed that the state succeeded in entering agreements with global and domestic companies for Rs 40,232 crore investments during Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent visit to Davos.

She asserted that the state government is committed to the wellbeing of farmers. Farmers are being supplied 24 hour quality free power. The government is already working to fulfill the promise of the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

“The Government is also holding deliberations with banks to implement a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver scheme for farmers. The government is bound to complete the farmer loan waiver scheme in a planned manner. My government is reiterating that all the promises made to the farmers will be fulfilled.”

Stating that the past government was not accessible to the common man, she said that today a democratic government is ruling Telangana. State Cabinet ministers are available to hear public grievances at the Praja Vani programme every Tuesday and Friday at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. Freedom is given to the common man to submit their grievances before the Chief Minister and Ministers in the State Secretariat. The government is contemplating the launch of the Praja Vani programme at the gross root level, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor