Telangana people will bury Congress in 2028: KTR

Hyderabad, Dec 24 Reacting strongly to the offensive language used by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao said on Wednesday that people of Telangana will bury the Congress party in 2028.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader accused the Chief Minister of adopting diversionary tactics by resorting to abuses.

“The people are observing everything, and when the time comes, they will crush you! In 2028. The people of Telangana are certain to bury the Congress party. They will inevitably bury it so deep that it won't see the light of day for another hundred years,” Rama Rao posted on ‘X’.

He was reacting to remarks made by Revanth Reddy against BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) earlier in the day while addressing a meeting in Narayanpet district.

K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that, unable to answer the questions over the betrayal of the state’s water rights, the Chief Minister was resorting to despicable words.

Calling Revanth Reddy ‘incompetent’ and ‘incapable’ of protecting water rights, KTR remarked that the ‘big mouth’ spoke arrogantly.

The BRS working president alleged that not content with strangling the Palamuru project and betraying his own district, the Chief Minister was now spewing deceitful nonsense.

“You lead a covert life, devoid of Telangana consciousness and incapable of protecting the state's interests. Getting caught red-handed, becoming flustered, and babbling incoherently is your habit, isn't it?” he asked.

“You are the cash-for-votes thief who was caught red-handed with bundles of notes in broad daylight. That's your level. Making useless vows and running away without a trace is an art you've mastered,” KTR added.

At the meeting in Narayanpet district, CM Revanth Reddy vowed not to allow KCR and his family to return to power. He also threw the challenge that Congress will win the next elections with a clear majority.

Another top BRS leader, T. Harish Rao, also hit back at CM Revanth Reddy. “When arguments fail, and facts vanish, personal abuse becomes the last refuge of bankrupt politics. Telangana is watching this politics of abuse with clear eyes and a sharp memory. When there is no vision for governance, no answers, no promises, and no respect for democratic discourse, mudslinging becomes the easiest escape. Revanth Reddy, your arrogance and abuse-driven politics will not be forgiven by the people of Telangana, and it will certainly be reflected in the 2028 elections,” Harish Rao posted on ‘X’.

