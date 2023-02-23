Telangana PG medico who attempted suicide remains critical

Hyderabad, Feb 23 The condition of a Post Graduate student of Kakatiya Medical College who attempted suicide by administering herself lethal injection remained critical on Thursday, doctors said.

The student has been kept on a ventilator at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Dharavathi Preethi, a first year student of the Post Graduate (MD) in the department of Anaesthesia of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal attempted to end her life on Wednesday allegedly due to harassment by a senior.

Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy, who visited NIMS on Thursday, told media persons that doctors were doing their best to save the student.

He spoke to doctors treating the student and gathered information about her condition.

The official clarified that no ragging took place at KMC. He said the student who attempted suicide had some problem with a senior and counselling was held for both by the college authorities.

Ramesh Reddy said KMC has formed a four-member committee to conduct an inquiry. "We will take action after receiving the report of the committee," he said.

MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V. Chandrasekhar has constituted a committee comprising four professors to conduct the inquiry. It will submit a report to the director of medical education.

Meanwhile, the girl's father Dharavathi Narendra alleged that she is not receiving proper treatment at NIMS. He requested authorities to provide best treatment and save her.

Narendra, who works as Assistant Sub-Inspector in Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Warangal, said that he only wants to see his daughter alive.

He said while performing his duty in RPF he counselled many people not to commit suicide but his own daughter had to take this step due to the head of the department and the senior.

He reiterated that the college authorities failed to take action on their complaint about the harassment.

The girl took the extreme step at the MGM Hospital while she was on duty on Wednesday. She was admitted to the emergency ward where CPR was administered. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Hyderabad.

Warangal police have registered a case under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act against the senior and took up investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor