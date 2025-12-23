Telangana phone tapping: MoS Bandi Sanjay welcomes SIT decision

Hyderabad, Dec 23 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday welcomed the reported decision of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to issue notices to former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao in the phone tapping case.

The BJP leader, however, expressed doubt about the state government taking the probe to its proper conclusion.

In a post on ‘X’, Bandi Sanjay alleged that K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) not only ordered the tapping of the phones of many leaders, including himself, but they also sowed discord in numerous families.

He remarked that they ultimately tapped the phones of his daughter and son-in-law, thereby corrupting the esteemed SIB system.

The MoS was referring to allegations that phones of even KCR’s daughter, K. Kavitha and son-in-law were also tapped.

“There are also allegations that they misused the SIB to blackmail and extort money from contractors and leaders. A thorough investigation must be conducted into those as well,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay wondered if the government would merely issue notices and wash their hands of it.

“Will they conduct a full-fledged inquiry to identify the culprits. That remains in doubt. Because while all the episodes of the TV serials that began airing at the time of the phone tapping case have concluded, the phone tapping case itself is still dragging on,” he said.

The BJP leader said the investigation officials should be given full freedom without any pressure. There is a pressing need to expose the conspiracies of those behind the phone tapping, he said.

Bandi Sanjay had appeared before the SIT in August to record his statement as a witness.

He had subsequently alleged that KCR tapped the phones of his daughter K. Kavitha, son-in-law Anil Kumar and nephew and then minister T. Harish Rao.

He claimed that the phones of politicians were tapped in the name of Maoists during the rule of BRS and that thousands of crores were looted through phone-tapping.

The BJP leader alleged that KCR and KTR misused the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) for personal interests, though the agency is meant to keep a tab on the activities of Maoists.

He said the phones of leaders, lawyers, businessmen, Osmania University professors and even actors were tapped.

He claimed that by tapping the phones of political leaders, hundreds of crores were seized from them.

--IANS

ms/dan

