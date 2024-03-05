Telangana: PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects Worth About Rs 7,200 Crore in Sangareddy

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects exceeding Rs 7,200 crore in Sangareddy, approximately 60 km away. These projects span various critical sectors including road, rail, petroleum, and natural gas.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) center at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad. Established by the Airports Authority of India, this center aims to advance and enrich research and development (R&D) endeavors within the civil aviation sector.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore, the state-of-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms. Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation for three National Highway projects.

He also laid the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29 km long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65. The project will provide improved connectivity to major industrial centres in Telangana like Pashamylaram industrial area near Patancheru.

During the programme, the PM inaugurated doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar-Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings. Modi also inaugurated the inaugural MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) Train Service from Ghatkesar to Lingampalli via Moula Ali and Sanathnagar. This extension of the suburban train service into previously unexplored areas marks a significant expansion of transportation options in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city regions.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. This 1,212-kilometer product pipeline, with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA (Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum), extends through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km), and Telangana (160 km).