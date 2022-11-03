Telangana police lathi-charge two groups at Marriguda polling station during bypoll

The Telangana Police on Thursday lathi-charged two groups at a polling station in Munugodu's Marriguda where voting for the bypolls is taking place, after both the groups alleged that they are not from the same village.

This comes amid the voting that is underway in the Munugodu assembly constituency.

"In Marriguda, two groups gathered and alleged against each other that they are not from the same village. Immediately the police intervened and dispersed the two groups. The situation is under control now," Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari said.

The BJP supporters tried to stage a protest at a polling station in Marriguda alleging that the TRS party is trying to influence voters.

The BJP also demanded action against those trying to influence the voters.

As voting is underway for assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states, Telangana's Munugodu constituency remains the top focus point after a continuous war of words was witnessed in the run-up to the election.

Voting is underway in six states including Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

The people of the Munugodu constituency of Telangana, who saw a heated election campaign from TRS and BJP prior to the polling, are queuing up to cast their votes.

The triangular fight here is between BJP's Raj Gopal Reddy, former TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi.

Earlier today, speaking to ANI, BJP candidate Raj Gopal Reddy while exuding confidence in his victory said that the people of the constituency want the development of the region which was "neglected" by the state government.

"TRS workers and police are harassing the people and BJP cadre. People want development here and not alcohol. It is a very backward constituency. People want development. TRS government has neglected this. I have not been able to do anything for three and a half years because there is no law and order. We are fighting against the government of dictatorship. It is a corrupt government. I am confident that the people are with me and will bring good results," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor