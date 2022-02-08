Telangana Police unearths landmines planted by Maoist

Telangana Police has unearthed and defused landmines in the forest area near Penugolu village of Wazeedu Mandal in Khammam District "laid by banned Maoist party with an intention to kill police party."

"Mulugu police received reliable information that top leaders of the government-banned Maoist party militia members with arms combined all together, conspired a plan with an intention to kill the Police party. They planted landmines and concealed the explosives and equipment in the reserve forest," read an official release.

While checking the area with the bomb disposal squad on Monday, police found suspicious electrical wires that led to detecting land mines. They then immediately took due precautions and diffused them, police said.

"It should also be noted that there have been a number of incidents in which innocent people and cattle have died due to the explosion of landmines set up by the government banned Maoist party," reads the official release.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor