Telangana polls: BRS minister, MLA cast votes in party scarves

Hyderabad, Nov 30 Two candidates of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including a minister, violated model code of conduct by wearing the party scarves while casting their votes in Assembly elections on Thursday.

Minister for law, forests, and endowments Indrakaran Reddy was wearing a party scarf while exercising his franchise at Yellapelli village in Nirmal constituency, from where is seeking re-election.

The pink scarf he was wearing carried the party's name and an image of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Another BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah also wore the party scarf while casting his vote at a polling booth in Bellampalli constituency in Mancherial district.

Chinnaiah was seen wearing the scarf inside the polling booth in Venkatapur village.

The Congress party has lodged a complaint with the election authorities both against the minister and the MLA.

