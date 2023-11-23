Telangana polls: KCR steps up attack on Congress

Hyderabad, Nov 23 With barely a week to go for Assembly elections in Telangana, Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and state Congress president A. Revanth Reddy intensified their campaign, launching bitter attacks on each other.

Addressing a series of election rallies on Thursday, both the leaders led the campaign for the candidates of their respective parties.

Highlighting the progress made by Telangana under Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule during the last two terms, KCR remarked that Congress party wants to serve the food prepared by the BRS.

The BRS chief was apparently referring to a slew of freebies promised by the Congress party.

"The state's wealth has increased due to financial discipline observed by us. While BRS increased the state's wealth, Congress wants to blow it away," he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Maheshwaram near Hyderabad, he said the BRS implemented welfare measures with the increase in state's revenues and promised that after coming to power again, it will enhance the pension amount. KCR also cautioned people that power to Congress will undo all the work done during the last 10 years.

He alleged that Congress wants to bring back the rule of middlemen in the state by scrapping Dharani portal.

He said if the online land record management system is scrapped, people will have to suffer as the earlier system of Patwari will make a comeback. KCR also cautioned farmers that officials will start taking their share in the amount they get under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on KCR. Addressing public meetings in Huzurabad and Dubbak, he said that he will build a double bedroom house for KCR in Cherlapally Jail.

The Congress leader said KCR failed to fulfill his promise to construct a double bedroom house for the poor but he was promising on behalf of Congress party that a double bedroom house would be built for him in jail.

Alleging that KCR and his family members were involved in large-scale corruption and land grabbing, Revanth Reddy predicted that they all would land in jail. Revanth Reddy also remarked that KCR will be retiring next month.

"I am promising that KCR will get the pension," he taunted. The TPCC chief reiterated that Congress will come to power in the state by winning more than 80 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

