Telangana, Ponnakal Village: Unidentified Assailant Allegedly Kills 20 Street Dogs

In a shocking incident in Ponnakal village, Telangana, an unidentified individual is facing charges under the Animal Cruelty Act and the Arms Act for allegedly killing 20 street dogs. The gruesome act occurred in the early hours of Friday, leaving carcasses scattered throughout the area. Miraculously, five dogs managed to survive the rampage.

Law enforcement officers discovered the aftermath of the killings, with the suspect reportedly using bullets, not pellets, to carry out the attacks. The motive behind such a heinous act remains unclear, and the police are yet to determine why the suspect resorted to the mass killings.

Bhoothpur Police inspector M Ramakrishna provided details of the crime, stating that it transpired between 1.30 am and 2.30 am. Some villagers were present at the scene when the dogs were ruthlessly shot dead. An eyewitness reported that the accused arrived in a car and executed the killings at close range.

The incident raises concerns about animal welfare and highlights the need for strict enforcement of laws against animal cruelty. The post-mortem report is awaited to provide further insight into the injuries inflicted on the dogs. The investigation into this appalling act is ongoing, and authorities are likely to pursue justice for the senseless killing of these innocent animals.