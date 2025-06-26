Telangana: Railway Traffic Disrupted After Woman Drives Car on Track in Ranga Reddy to Make Reel; 15 Trains Diverted

At least 15 trains were diverted or short-terminated in Telangana after a woman drove her car onto a railway track to create an Instagram reel. The 34-year-old, identified as a resident of Uttar Pradesh, drove her four-wheeler onto the tracks in Ranga Reddy district. The incident, which took place near Shankarpally, quickly went viral on social media. A 13-second viral clip shows a Kia Sonet being driven on the tracks. Another video showed local residents, railway staff, and police taking the woman—dressed in black clothes and wearing a mask—out of the car. She can also be heard shouting, "Open my hands."

Also Read | Agra Accident: Speeding Car Rams Into Dancing Women During Wedding in Uttar Pradesh; Several Injured, Horrific Video Surfaces.

Several railway officials and police personnel were seen running after the vehicle before stopping it. According to an NDTV report quoting sources, around 20 people, including police officers, had to scoop the woman out of the car as she was not cooperating.

Viral Videos of the Stunt

Bizarre case of 34-year-old woman who drove her Kia car on nearly 7 km railway track near Shankarpally; 10-15 passenger trains had to be diverted to stop accident; woman from UP, disturbed, aggressive, threatened people with nunchaku; noncooperative, worked for MNC till recently pic.twitter.com/knAc09JaHV — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) June 26, 2025

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Railway Police, Chandana Deepti, said the woman appeared aggressive and mentally disturbed. The 34-year-old reportedly worked for a multinational company. Her driving licence was seized from the car.

Police are also investigating whether it was a suicide attempt. Reports suggest she may have planned to end her life by driving the car onto the tracks. As a precautionary measure, at least 10–15 passenger trains—including the Bengaluru-Hyderabad train—were diverted due to the incident. The woman has been taken into custody and an investigation is underway.