Telangana Rains: Government Boosts Relief Efforts After Heavy Downpour as Death Toll Reaches Nine

Telangana has significantly increased its relief measures in response to heavy rains that have claimed at least nine lives and flooded low-lying areas. The government has begun relocating affected residents to relief camps in various locations. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to convene a meeting with officials to oversee and coordinate the ongoing response to the severe weather conditions.

People in several areas of the state continued to struggle with the aftermath of the heavy rains, despite a brief respite on Monday morning. Flood victims in Khammam, where the Munneru rivulet is in spate, reported that their belongings were swept away and they were left without access to drinking water. Local residents provided food on Sunday, but the victims claimed they had received no assistance from officials. Additionally, traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway was diverted due to rainwater overflowing onto the road.

State Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya visited rain-affected areas in the Mahabubabad district and enquired about the relief measures taken up and about help provided to those who were shifted to relief camps. The Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway cancelled train services, while diverting some others.

The IMD's Met Centre has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Adilabad district for Monday. In response to the severe weather, the Cyberabad Police have advised IT and ITES companies to encourage employees to work from home on September 2. D. Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyberabad Traffic), said that allowing employees to work remotely would help minimize the risks associated with commuting during this adverse weather.