Telangana Reactor Blast: 10 Killed, Over 20 Injured in Explosion at Seigachi Chemicals in Sangareddy

At least ten were killed and over 20 others were injured in an explosion that took place at Seigachi Chemicals located in the Medak district of Telangana on Monday morning, June 30. According to reports, the PTI news agency reported that the reactor exploded in a chemical factory in Pashamailaram Industrial Estate in Sangareddy.

After the blast, fire erupted and spread rapidly, putting several workers at risk. Initially, two fire tenders and multiple ambulances, including 108 personnel, reached the site, and rescue operations were underway. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the death toll.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Accident: 3 Killed, 9 Injured After TT Vehicle Carrying Devotees from Tirupati Collides with Another Vehicle in Annamayya.

"The incident took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. Nearly 15-20 people have been injured. Further details awaited," said Telangana Fire Officials.

VIDEO | Medak, Telangana: At least ten people dead after a fire broke out following a reactor explosion at Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamylaram.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/TgfWczjtoM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2025

Speaking to ANI, the Superintendent of Police of Sangareddy, Paritosh Pankaj, said, "Till now we haven't recovered any bodies, rescue operation is going on, we will update in some time."