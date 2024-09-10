Telangana receives award for developing Cyber Crime Analysis Module

Hyderabad, Sep 10 Telangana has been awarded for its outstanding contribution to the development of the Cyber Crime Analysis Module under the Samanvaya Platform for fighting cyber crimes.

This prestigious award, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, was presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 1st Foundation Day celebration of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Shikha Goel, Director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and Devender Singh, SP, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau received the award on behalf of the state.

The recognition by the Union government highlights Telangana’s key role in advances in cybercrime analysis by integrating data, establishing crime links and identifying criminal networks to enhance law enforcement coordination across the country, according to an official release.

This recognition emphasises the state’s contributions to modernising cybercrime detection and prevention. The award also honours the efforts of the Cyber Security Bureau, led by Shikha Goel and supported by Devender Singh, SP and their team, for developing the Cyber Crime Analysis Module and elevating the Samanvaya Platform as a critical tool.

Director General of Police Dr Jitender has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Shikha Goel and Devender Singh and the entire team.

Meanwhile, Cybercrime Police in Hyderabad have refunded Rs. 1.09 crore to the victims in two cases.

The victims were cheated by the cyber fraudsters on the pretext of investment in trading and promising substantial profits.

A 52-year-old private employee had complained that the cyber fraudsters cheated him on the pretext of trading in an institutional account, promising substantial profits, and made him transfer Rs. 1,22,26,205 to the bank accounts provided by the accused.

In the second case, the victim was cheated on the pretext of investment in Goldman Sachs Securities and was made to transfer Rs. 32.10 lakh to the bank accounts provided by the accused.

The investigating officers had taken up the matter with the banks to freeze the amount. On the court orders, Rs. 1,09,10,000 was refunded to the victims.

