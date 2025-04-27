Telangana remains only agenda of BRS, says KTR

Hyderabad, April 27 Telangana is the only agenda of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), said its working president K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday ahead of the party's silver jubilee celebrations and public meeting.

He unfurled the BRS flag at party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan here, before setting out for the public meeting at Elkathurthy in Hanamkonda district.

"Telangana was the only agenda for our party when it started its journey 25 years ago, and it remains the only agenda," he said.

KTR said, "After achieving Telangana state, BRS has been relentlessly working for its development.

KTR and other party leaders also paid tributes to Telangana's martyrs at Gun Park, paid homage to Telangana Talli, Telangana ideologue Professor Jayashankar and freedom fighter Konda Lakshman Bapuji.

Speaking on the occasion, the BRS leader said Konda Laxman Bapuji and Professor Jayashankar were the inspiration for the Telangana movement and the party's journey.

KTR stated that besides the inspiration of the two eminent personalities, the leadership of K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) played a key role in the party's 25-year-long journey.

While paying tributes to Konda Laxman Bapuji's statue at Tank Bund, KTR recalled that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) took birth at Jala Drushyam in the same area.

The TRS, floated by KCR in 2001 to revive the movement for statehood to Telangana, changed its name to BRS in 2022.

KTR said that the party began its journey with just one person, and with the support of lakhs of people, Telangana achieved the status of a state.

He hoped that with the blessings of the martyrs and elders, BRS would serve the Telangana society for another 25 years.

In his post on 'X', the BRS working president stated that as a party born out of a movement, BRS achieved Telangana state, as a ruling party, it unveiled a bright Telangana, and now as an opposition party, it is fighting on behalf of the people.

KTR said that BRS discharged every responsibility given by the Telangana society as a sacred duty with dedication and commitment.

He thanked all those who have been with BRS under KCR’s leadership all these years and vowed to keep the party’s flag high.

Former chief minister KCR will be addressing the mammoth public meeting scheduled on Sunday evening.

The party has made elaborate arrangements for the meeting, which will be the first massive show of strength since losing power to Congress in 2023 after ruling India's youngest state for 10 years.

The public meeting is being held in the sprawling 1,213 acres, covering the main stage, parking and other facilities. The main stage, spread over 154 acres, has been constructed to accommodate 500 dignitaries.

Lakhs of people are being mobilised for the public meeting from various parts of the state.

The party has arranged 10 lakh water bottles and 16 lakh buttermilk packets, deployed six ambulances across different routes, and installed 1,200 temporary toilets for public convenience.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. with flag hoisting, followed by tributes to Telangana Talli and martyrs, and KCR's speech.

BRS leaders hoisted the party flags in respective villages across Telangana before starting for Hanamkonda.

