Telangana reports 4 new Covid cases

Hyderabad, Dec 20 The number of active Covid-19 cases in Telangana increased to nine as of Wednesday after with four new cases were reported the previous day, prompting health authorities to advise people to wear masks in public.

According to the Covid status bulletin released by the office of the director of public health and family welfare late Tuesday, a total of 402 tests were conducted in the day.

The cumulative recovery rate is 99.51 per cent.

People have been advised to take precautions in view of the recent surge in Covid cases in neighbouring states.

“Everybody should wear mask when he/she goes out of the house. Face masks are the first line of defence against Covid-19. Not wearing a mask is punishable by fine,” says the bulletin.

Children less than 10 years of age, pregnant mothers and elders above 60 years of age are advised to avoid going outdoors unless mandatory.

There is a higher incidence of Covid disease in the age group of 20 to 50 years, hence people are requested to exercise due precaution while going for work/essential activities.

The authorities suggested that the work spaces be provided with soap and hand washing facility/sanitizer.

Adequate physical distancing between employees should be maintained.

Citizens have also been requested to avoid unnecessary travel and in unavoidable cases, they should ensure all Covid appropriate behaviour such as face masks, hand wash/use of sanitizer, physical distance etc.

People have been advised to seek medical care in case of any flu/ influenza-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache.

Meanwhile, Additional director of medical education and superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr M. Raja Rao said that Telangana has not reported any case of new JN.1 variant.

He, however, said they were maintaining a vigil and that all hospitals in the state have been alerted.

They have been directed to monitor any cases of influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory illness, keep them in isolation and increase their testing.

