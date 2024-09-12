Telangana residential school students protest teacher's misbehaviour

Hyderabad, Sep 12 Students of a government-run tribal residential school for girls in Telangana's Sircilla town on Thursday staged a protest against the Physical Education Teacher (PET) for allegedly harassing and filming them while they were bathing.

Raising slogans against teacher Jyotsna, the students sat in protest on the Sircilla-Siddipet main road, demanding her suspension.

The students alleged that PET broke open the bathroom door, beat up a girl while she was taking a bath and video recorded the same.

One of the protesters said a student, who was menstruating, had taken permission from teachers during the play hour to go to the dormitory and take a bath. She said the PET, infuriated to know this, barged into the bathroom to beat up the girl and recorded her videos.

The students alleged that Jyotsna had been subjecting them to physical and mental harassment for some time. They claimed that she would often beat them and make them do squats and other physical exercises as punishment.

Another student said the PET would often read their diaries. "Is it the quality of a teacher," she asked.

The students, numbering over 500, complained of inadequate bathroom facilities in the residential school. The students said that though they were managing despite the lack of adequate facilities, the teacher's misbehaviour forced them to protest.

The protesters demanded Jyotsna's suspension and urged the authorities to ensure she did not get a job anywhere as she was unfit to be a teacher.

Education Department officers, police and school authorities tried to calm the protesting students. The students showed video clips of the incident to the officials.

Mandal Education Officer Raghupati assured the students that Jyotsna would be relieved of her duties.

The protest was called off after the authorities assured the students that action would be taken against Jyotsna.

The incident has brought to light the alleged mistreatment of students by teachers in residential schools.

