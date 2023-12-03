Telangana results indicate continued dominance of Congress in south: Shivakumar

Hyderabad, Dec 3 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said that Telangana results are an indication of continued dominance of Congress in South India.

Addressing reporters here, he said: "Voters of Telangana and our party workers had made up their mind to bring change in the state and the results reflect that. I would like to thank the people of Telangana and all our party workers for the victory."

Congress leaders and workers from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and other neighbouring states worked tirelessly in Telangana, he said, adding that they are taking all necessary steps to bring candidates from each constituency to Hyderabad.

Asked if Telangana was a personal victory, Shivakumar said: "This is a victory for people of Telangana. The people of Telangana have paid their gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for giving them a separate state. The people of the state were fed up for the last ten years and they have voted for progress and development. I am grateful to the people of Telangana for believing in us. We will work hard to live up to the expectations of the people."

Replying to a query if Revanth Reddy was the architect of the victory, he said: "Revanth Reddy is the TPCC President and the captain of the team. We fought the election on collective leadership. The party will decide on the leadership, I would not like to discuss this issue at this point. We respect the party decision."

Asked if he has a message for BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao, he said: "I don’t have to respond to this question. The people of the state have responded today."

