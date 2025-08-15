Telangana Road Accident: Travel Bus and Lorry Collision Kills Four, Injures 10 in Mahabubnagar District

In tragic accident four people lost life and around 10 people injured after travel bus collied with loaded lorry at the Macharam flyover under the Jadcherla police station in Mahabubnagar district. According to report this incident took place on Friday morning at 4:55 am. Three people died on the spot, and one more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Sub Inspector of Jadcherla police station said, "Today, in the early morning hours around 4:45 am, a Travels bus collided with a loaded lorry on the Macharam flyover. Three people died on the spot, and one more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. Ten other members were injured. We have registered a case, and the deceased bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, while the injured have been taken for treatment" .

Following the incident, the deceased were sent for post-mortem and released to their families, while the injured received immediate hospital treatment. According to ANI reports an investigation is underway, and further details are expected. Previously, on June 11, a car and bus collision in Telangana's Rangareddy district claimed at least three lives, according to police.

Three people also sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred near the Mall village on the border of Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts in Telangana." This incident happened last night around 1 am. Three people died, and three others were injured in a collision between a car and a bus near the mall," said the Inspector of Yacharam Police Station. "The deceased bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination (PME), and the injured have been admitted to the hospital. The deceased and injured were all occupants of the car," he added.