Telangana rolls out free travel for women in TSRTC buses

Hyderabad, Dec 8 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday launched implementation of two of the six guarantees given by Congress party to people in recently concluded Assembly elections.

He inaugurated the scheme for free travel for women in state-owned TSRTC buses and enhancement of coverage under Rajiv Arogyasri scheme from current Rs 5 lakh to Rs10 lakh.

Women Minister Seethakka and Konda Surekha flagged off the bus in the presence of the entire Cabinet and Congress MLAs in Assembly premises.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and boxing champion Nikhat Zareen were also present.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, protem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi and ministers unveiled zero tickets of TSRTC and new logo and posters of Rajiv Arogyasri scheme to formally launch both the schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government is implementing two of its six guarantees on the birthday of party leader Sonia Gandhi.

He said December 9 has special significance for Telangana as it was on this day in 2009 that the then UPA government announced initiating the process for formation of Telangana state. He described Sonia Gandhi as the mother of Telangana.

He reiterated that all six guarantees will be fulfilled in 100 days to turn Telangana into a welfare state.

Girls and women of all age groups and transgender persons, who are domicile of Telangana, can travel free in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses within the state borders

They can travel in Palle Velugu and Express, city ordinary and city Metro buses. Travel in inter-state Express and Palle Velugu buses will be free up to the borders of Telangana.

The women can travel by showing any identity card.

The financial coverage under Rajiv Arogyasri, a health insurance scheme for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, has been doubled to Rs10 lakh per annum per family.

A total of 90.10 lakh below BPL families are the eligible beneficiaries under the scheme.

Under the scheme 1,672 packages are available to cover various ailments covering under 21 specialities.

