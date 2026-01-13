Telangana RTC to operate 3,495 special buses for Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad, Jan 13 The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday announced that it will operate 3,495 special buses for the upcoming Sammakka-Sarakka Maha Jatara.

The state-owned Corporation said it would receive 50 per cent extra charges for special services. It is also ready to operate more special buses, if necessary.

TGSRTC stated that it has the authority to charge an additional fare for special services operated during festivals, fairs, and other festivities.

The special buses will be operated from the undivided Karimnagar, Warangal, and Adilabad districts, as well as various other places in the state.

The Corporation has also announced that under the Mahalakshmi Scheme, women can travel for free in special buses. However, the scheme will only apply to the ordinary and express categories of buses.

Millions of devotees are expected to participate in the Sammakka-Sarakka Maha Jatara, a biennial event scheduled to be held at Medaram in Mulugu district from January 28 to 31.

Also known as Medaram Jatra, it is considered the most significant tribal festival in Asia.

Meanwhile, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Seethakka, Minister for Tribal Welfare Adluri Lakshman, and Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao reviewed the arrangements for the Jatara at a meeting held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

Senior officials from various departments and the Mulugu district Collector attended the meeting.

The health department is establishing a 50-bed hospital at Medaram, complemented by two mini hospitals and 30 medical camps.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that all arrangements for the Jatara would be completed by January 15.

He stated that permanent structures are being constructed to highlight the cultural grandeur of the festival and ensure a hassle-free experience for devotees.

The State government has allocated ₹260 crore for this year’s Jatara — ₹150 crore for event arrangements and ₹110 crore for permanent temple infrastructure.

He said that this festival is not just a tribal celebration but the heartbeat of Telangana and a symbol of Telangana’s self-respect.

--IANS

