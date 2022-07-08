Telangana schoolchildren rescued after bus trapped in flood water

Hyderabad, July 8 At least 25 schoolchildren had a narrow escape after a bus carrying them was caught in floods in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district on Friday.

The students were rescued by locals after the water entered the bus and nearly half of the vehicle got submerged.

The incident occurred between Machanpally and Kodur. The bus of a private school was passing under a railway bridge.

The road was submerged due to heavy rains in the area. The driver tried to drive the vehicle through stagnant water under the bridge but was stranded midway.

As the water level rose and nearly half of the bus came under water, children started crying for help. Alerted by the driver, local people rushed to the spot and pulled out the children safely.

The bus belonging to Bhashyam Techno School was on its way from Ramachandrapuram to Sugurgadda Thanda. The incident occurred near Manyamkonda railway station.

After the rescue of the children, the bus was pulled out with the help of a tractor.

