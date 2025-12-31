Telangana secures over Rs 22,000 crore investment commitments in tourism sector

Hyderabad, Dec 31 Telangana secured investment commitments of Rs 22,324 crore in the tourism sector during 2025.

The department on Wednesday released its comprehensive year-end review and termed it a watershed year that propelled the state into a premier global destination.

The department detailed a massive influx of investment and a significant infrastructure overhaul that has redefined Telangana’s position on the international tourism map.

This capital surge, driven by the visionary "Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-2030," is projected to generate approximately 90,000 new jobs.

A significant portion of this growth was anchored by the Tourism Conclave 2025, which saw 30 projects attracting Rs 15,279 crore, while the Telangana Rising Global Summit brought in an additional Rs 7,045 crore.

High-profile international investors have committed to mega-projects in the convention, cultural, and wellness sectors.

The year was characterised by historic cultural milestones and unprecedented global visibility.

The hosting of the Miss World 2025 pageant in Hyderabad served as a massive branding exercise, showcasing the state's modern infrastructure and "Safe and Friendly" environment to a global audience.

Furthermore, the state achieved two Guinness World Records during the Bathukamma festival for the tallest floral arrangement (19.44 meters) and the largest folk dance performance involving 1,354 women.

The department stated that safety and digital innovation remained at the forefront of its achievements. The newly formed "Tourist Police" force, an 80-member specialised unit, has become a benchmark for visitor security, recording successful emergency rescues and property recovery at major heritage sites.

Simultaneously, the department accelerated its digital transformation by launching a Unified Online Tourism Portal, GIS-based mapping, and Digital Travel Cards for seamless, cashless access to monuments.

Infrastructure development reached new heights with the completion of 78 out of 123 initiated state projects. Additionally, Rs 275 crore worth of projects are progressing under central schemes like Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASHAD, featuring an Eco-Tourism Zone at Ananthagiri Hills and an Experiential Zone at Bhongir Fort.

The Department also enhanced water tourism by launching the "Muchukunda," a 120-seater double-deck boat at Hussain Sagar.

The 2026 Roadmap, unveiled as part of the report, outlines an ambitious agenda centred on high-tech engagement and niche tourism.

Key initiatives for the upcoming year include the full operationalisation of a Heli-Tourism circuit connecting Hyderabad, Somasila, and Srisailam.

A major highlight of the 2026 plan is the development of world-class, premium wedding destinations at Nagarjuna Sagar, Baswapur, and Somasila, aimed at capturing the growing global destination wedding market.

To kickstart the new year, the Department will host a series of international events in January, including the International Kite and Sweet Festival featuring participants from 19 countries, a Hot Air Balloon Festival with European flyers, and a high-tech Drone Show at Gachibowli Stadium.

