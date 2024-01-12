Telangana seeks applications for appointment of TSPSC Chairman, members

Hyderabad, Jan 12 The Telangana government has invited applications from eligible candidates for the appointment of Chairman and members of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

According to an official statement, sample application forms have been made available on www.telangana.gov.in.

The qualifications and other details for the posts of TSPSC Chairman/members have been placed in the government website. Eligible candidates should submit their applications in the prescribed format through email by 5 p.m. on January 18.

These appointments will be made from the applications received, or otherwise, by the Search/Screening Committee appointed by the government.

The applications have been invited two days after Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accepted the resignations of TSPSC Chairman B. Janardhan Reddy and three members. They had submitted their resignations last month following the change of government.

The Governor had forwarded the resignations to the state government for circulation of file, along with the remarks and the opinion of the Advocate General, through the Chief Minister, after ensuring a thorough examination of the matter. This was done in view of the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The TSPSC was rocked by leakage of question papers last year, leading to either cancellation or postponement of some recruitment exams. This had triggered massive protests by unemployed youth.

The development came a day after Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy wrote to the Governor, urging her to take a decision at the earliest on the resignations which had been pending with her for nearly a month. The Congress, in its election manifesto, promised to fill two lakh vacancies in the government departments within a year of assuming power.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the process for conducting exams and issuing job notifications will begin as soon as a new TSPSC board is in place

