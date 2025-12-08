Telangana set for big Trump group investment amid Congress rhetoric

Hyderabad, Dec 8 While the Congress party continues to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over repeated claims by the US that President Donald Trump brokered peace between India and Pakistan, the ruling Congress in Telangana is attracting investments from the Trump firm.

Trump Media and Technology Group Director Eric Swider announced on Monday that the organisation plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in the upcoming Bharat Future City over the next 10 years.

He made the announcement during the inauguration of Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City near Hyderabad on Monday.

The announcement came amid the continuing criticism of the Prime Minister by the Congress party and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, over the repeated claims by Donald Trump that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan.

Last week, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, claimed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the first person to announce the abrupt stoppage of Operation Sindoor.

"Subsequently, President Trump himself has made the claim at least 61 times in 6 different countries that it was due to his intervention that Operation Sindoor was halted," Jairam Ramesh said.

At the Global Summit inaugural, Eric Swinder was all praise for the vision of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who has planned Bharat Future City as the greenfield city, which promises to be a net-zero and smart urban space.

“The three reasons anyone invests are capital, creating meaningful impact, and the ability to make a difference. Investment is well received here because Telangana is a place on the rise, with a clear vision from Chief Minister Mr Revanth Reddy,” said Eric Swider.

“India will lead the world in technology in the near future, and I’m excited to invest in Telangana. My next 10 years of investment will go into the future city of Telangana, he said.

Calling Telangana one of India’s fastest-growing states, Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director, World Economic Forum, says that while the State is a global hub for IT, finance and life sciences, it provides an exceptional foundation upon which the Telangana Rising vision is being built.

“What stood out for the WEF is that the vision not only embeds large-scale infrastructural projects like AI City and Future City, but also focuses on empowering its robust innovation ecosystem with a clear emphasis on sustainability,” he said in his virtual address.

He acknowledged Chief Minister Reddy’s people-first governance. Women, youth and farmers are integrated into a very clear and systematic vision of developing the State into a three-trillion-dollar economy, he said.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi lauded Chief Minister Reddy’s leadership and called it transformative. He noted that in just two years, the government waived farm loans of 20 lakh farmers, implemented a free bus travel scheme for women and took steps to improve education standards.

He said the government led by CM Reddy was working for an inclusive growth and contributing to peace, harmony and plurality.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar stated at the Global Summit, he witnessed ideas that reflect the state’s ambitious vision for the future.

He congratulated Chief Minister Reddy on the completion of two years of “Congress-led progress, a milestone evident in the confidence and clarity displayed at the summit.”

Shivakumar said that Karnataka values meaningful collaboration with its neighbours, especially in forums that encourage shared learning and mutual growth. “We want all southern states to grow, and we will cooperate as brothers, not competitors. As Telangana charts its long-term path of growth, I extend my best wishes and look forward to working together for a stronger and more prosperous nation,” he said.

“I thought that Telangana is competing with Bangalore and Karnataka. I could see that Telangana is not competing with Bangalore; it is competing globally,” he added.

Union Minister for Coal G. Kishan Reddy said that Hyderabad is not just a state capital but one of the strongest pillars of the Indian economy. He noted that Hyderabad is an innovation corridor that is powering the global digital economy, IT hub, pharmaceutical capital emerging as vaccine capital and pharmacy of the world, a defence research and manufacturing hub and aerospace technology centre.

