Telangana sets precondition for film shootings, hike in ticket rates

Hyderabad, July 2 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the state government will give permissions for film shootings and enhance cinema ticket rates only if the filmmakers produce videos to create awareness on drug abuse and cybercrime as part of their social responsibility.

The Chief Minister said such videos of 1.5 minutes to 2 minutes duration should feature stars of the movies, for which the filmmakers seek permissions for shooting or approach the government to enhance cinema ticket rates.

He made the announcement after flagging off new vehicles of the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.

The Chief Minister lamented that the film personalities are not discharging their social responsibility.

“When your new films are released, you come to the government for GOs to increase ticket rates but my government feels that you are not fulfilling your social responsibility to control social problems like cybercrimes and drug abuse,” he said.

He asked officials that if the film personalities approach the government with requests to enhance ticket rates, they should be asked to make videos on drug control and cybercrimes featuring stars of the movies concerned.

“This is the precondition. I am giving clear instructions to my officials. How big they may be, if they come with a request to us, they should be asked to make videos of one-and-half-minute to two minutes featuring stars of the same movie,” he said.

He suggested that the same pre-condition should apply for permissions for film shootings.

He mentioned that shootings of many films take place in and around Hyderabad, especially under the limits of Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates.

The Chief Minister said only those who make videos on social problems should be provided required facilities. He said giving back to society was the responsibility of film personalities.

Stating that the drug menace and cybersecurity are destroying society, he said saving the society is the responsibility of the cine industry.

He thanked megastar Chiranjeevi for voluntarily coming forward to make a video for drug control to participate in a campaign to create awareness in society.

The Chief Minister also directed the management of all cinema theatres in the state to compulsorily screen videos on drug control and cybercrimes for free before screening of the movie.

He asked Information & Public Relations and Police departments to call a meeting of film personalities and management of theatres to present the government proposal before them. He said he would subsequently hold a meeting with them to explain the government’s thinking and its policy.

Revanth Reddy assured all support to the Police Department for the effective discharge of its duties. He was all praise for the Cybercrime team for checking the crimes.

He voiced concern over the growing menace of drugs and said this was ruining families and society.

He said Drug addicts are committing crimes under the influence of Ganja (Cannabis). Narcotic drugs are the main reason for increasing violence against children.

The Chief Minister said the government would give promotion to those officers working effectively for drug control. A Bill in this regard will be passed after a debate in the Assembly.

He appealed to the youth to not become drug addicts and to be strong enough to deal with the problems and challenges.

