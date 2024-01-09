Telangana sets up committee on Dharani portal

Hyderabad, Jan 9 The Telangana government has constituted a five-member committee to look into issues relating to Dharani portal and for restructuring it.

The committee comprises M. Kodanda Reddy, retired IAS officer Raymond Peter, advocate Sunil, B. Madhusudhan, a Special Grade Deputy Collector (Retired) while Chief Commissioner of Land Administration will be member convenor.

Dharani, the integrated land records management system, was one of the main issues in the recently held Assembly elections.

The Congress had alleged that the BRS government designed the portal to take away the lands of farmers and others and had promised to scrap it.

IKn its election manifesto, it had promised "Bhumata" portal in place of the Dharani portal and assured that justice will be done to all farmers who have lost their land rights.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday discussed political issues and development programmes with leaders of Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, and Rangareddy districts. He instructed the ministers and MLAs to ensure every needy gets the benefit of the welfare schemes.

Indiramma Committees will be appointed soon and the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes will be identified.

The Chief Minister said honest and sincere officials should be appointed in the constituencies. He made it clear that stern action will be taken against corrupt officials.

Revanth Reddy also advised them not to bring disrepute to the government by taking anti-people decisions. He said the government will allocate a special development fund of Rs 10 crore for each constituency. The in-charge ministers of the old districts are entrusted with the responsibility of utilisation of the funds.

The Assembly constituencies should be developed in coordination with the in-charge ministers and the problems should be solved, he said, adding that the party and the government should coordinate and address the people’s issues.

He asked the ministers and MLAs to make all efforts to win more number of MP seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress target is to win not less than 12 seats out of 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor