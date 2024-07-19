Telangana sets up new body HYDRAA for core urban region

Hyderabad, July 19 The Telangana government has established the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR) for the purpose of disaster management, asset protection and other functions.

The state government on Friday issued an order, establishing HYDRAA, which will have jurisdiction over TCUR, comprising the entire Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and areas of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts up to Outer Ring Road (ORR).

According to the Government Order (GO), the HYDRAA will be a dedicated agency for planning, organizing, coordinating and implementing the measures for preparedness and prevention of urban disasters, for coordination with other state and national agencies for prompt response and rescue operations in any disaster situation or disaster that may arise in this region.

The Chief Minister will be the chairman of the governing body, which will have ministers for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Revenue and Disaster Management, in charge ministers of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, the Greater Hyderabad Mayor, the Director General of Police and other higher officials as members.

The GO noted that Telangana is one of India's fastest urbanising states, with an urban population growth rate of 3.2 per cent per annum, higher than the national average. This rapid growth is evident in the outskirts of Hyderabad, driven by industries like IT, ITES, pharma, biotechnology, warehousing & logistics, aerospace and industries related to renewable energy.

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) has become the natural boundary of the city, encompassing various urban and rural local bodies. Though this area is characterised by common urban agglomerate features, the level of civic services is different, based on the competence of the local body concerned, it said, adding that this is more pronounced with respect to disaster management. Though there is an elementary support system of disaster management in the GHMC, the same is invisible in other urbanised areas within ORR.

"To address this challenge, the Government of Telangana has decided to establish a single, unified agency for disaster management in the Telangana Core Urban Region," reads the GO.

The Commissioner HYDRAA shall exercise responsibilities relating to disaster management, assets protection, enforcement and other responsibilities as entrusted by the government from time to time. The official, who would be a senior officer of All India Services, not below the rank of a Secretary to the Government, will function under the overall supervision and guidance of the Principal Secretary, MA&UD Department, said the GO.

The jurisdiction of HYDRAA shall comprise the entire areas of GHMC and all urban local bodies and rural local bodies up to ORR. The HYDRAA shall comprise of Asset Protection Wing, Disaster Management Wing, and Logistical Support Wing. The Asset Protection Wing will protect assets of local bodies and government such as parks, layout open spaces, playgrounds, lakes, nalas, land parcels, roads, carriageways, footpaths, etc from encroachments. It will remove lake encroachments in coordination with the GHMC, other local bodies, the HMDA, the Irrigation Department, the Revenue Department, etc.

HYDRAA shall also be responsible for traffic coordination and management, training, capacity building, and co-ordination with other departments. The government also formed the TCUR Disaster Management Sub Committee with Principal Secretary, MA&UD as Chairman and Commissioner, HYDRAA as member convener. The government transferred the existing officers, staff, infrastructure, equipment, vehicles, etc., presently with Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management under the GHMC, to HYDRAA.

