Telangana Shocker: 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Dog Attack in Home

A five-month-old baby named Babusai was mauled to death by a dog at Tandur in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Tuesday. The baby boy was attacked by the dog, while he was sleeping at his home, unattended. In a rage, the baby’s father Dattu reportedly killed the dog that killed his son. According to local media reports, the boy’s parents were out to work when the mishap occurred. Some locals say the dog was a pet at Dattu’s workplace. But others claim it was a stray dog.

This is the latest in a series of heart-wrenching incidents in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana this year. In February, a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs.. After this incident, municipal authorities had announced new measures to check the menace of stray dogs but citizens say the measures have not resulted in any change.