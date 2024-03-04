Telangana Shocker: Debt-Ridden Father Allegedly Killed Three Children, Later Kills Self in Rangareddy

A shocking report has emerged after a 37-year-old man allegedly killed his three children and later died by suicide in Tangutoor village of Rangareddy district in Telangana.

According to the police report, the deceased, Ravi, had some financial debt and was depressed due to this reason. The police have shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem, and an investigation into the matter has been launched by the police.

Meanwhile, on February 8, a spurned lover stabbed to death a girl in full public view in Telangana's Nirmal district. The victim’s sister-in-law and two-year-old nephew were also injured in the shocking incident in Khanapur town.

According to police, S. Alekhya, 22, was returning from tailoring class along with her sister-in-law Jayasheela and nephew Riyansh when Srikant attacked her from behind. She died on the spot.