Telangana Shocker: Female Constable Brutally Murdered On Broad Daylight on Rayaprolu-Manneguda Road; Shocking Video Emerges

In a shocking incident, Nagamani, a female constable stationed at the Hayathnagar Police Station, was brutally murdered on the Rayaprolu-Manneguda road in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, Rangareddy district.Nagamani, a resident of Rayapolu village, had recently entered into a love marriage.

The young constable was known for her dedication to duty and had gained respect among her peers and the local community. The gruesome crime has sent shockwaves across the region, as authorities investigate the motive and circumstances leading to her untimely death. Police are examining all possible angles, including personal enmities and professional connections, to identify the perpetrators.