Telangana Shocker: Mother Kills Twin Babies, Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad

A mother killed her two-year-old twins and then died by committing suicide in Hyderabad. The woman is identified as Sai Laxmi. She killed her twin babies by pressing them with a pillow. After killing them, she jumped from the building. She took this step after she had a fight with her husband. The couple was fighting about their son’s speech treatment. The police have registered a case. The deceased bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

Sharing the details about this incident, an Inspector from Balanagar Police Station said, “A 27-year-old woman, Sai Laxmi, died by suicide after killing her two-year-old twins by pressing them with a pillow. The woman jumped from the 4th floor following a dispute with her husband over their son's speech treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased bodies have been shifted for post-mortem.”